Meat sales soar despite searing prices ahead of Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A big cost of of the Fourth of July will be on the table this year — or perhaps the grill.

According to the Farm Bureau, this is the second-highest cookout cost on record, totaling nearly $70 for a party of 10.

Much of that money is going towards beef.

Ahead of the holiday, people all over the Kansas City area were on the hunt Monday to find the most meat for their money, more specifically the best beef for their buck.

The only thing more "Fourth of July" than fireworks is grilling, and that makes this time of year one of busiest times for meat markets.

Alex Pope, co-owner of river market butcher shop Local Pig, talked about planning for the holidays.

"We have a lot of preparation that goes into getting us ready for this period of time," Pope said. "So we'll start planning usually six to eight weeks out for orders."

He says the spread looks a little different this year, with beef prices still searing wallets.

"Beef has been experiencing the highest market prices that I've ever seen in the last 12 years," Pope said.

Without a holiday boom in beef sales, pork has been popping off.

"[People are] Buying a couple steaks and a couple pork chops," he said. "A couple steaks and a couple sausage links. So it's not that less people are buying things, its, the product mix is changing up a little bit."

For customer Robyn Cabrini, despite the price, she was out buying bratwurst for a family cookout.

"Oh I think it's so important," she said. "I mean that's why I come here on special occasions is to get the good meat."

Making sure everything's in-place for the holiday.

"Family, fireworks and good food," she said.

The big three that make a Fourth of July.

