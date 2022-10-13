Watch Now
Mechanical issue forces Southwest Airlines plane to return to KCI Wednesday night

Posted at 11:37 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 00:37:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers left twice for Atlanta Wednesday night after a mechanical issue forced the aircraft to return to KCI after takeoff.

Southwest Airlines Flight #1597 took off from KCI just after 6 p.m., but returned less than an hour later, according to the Flight Aware website.

"Flight #1597 returned to Kansas City International Airport earlier today for a mechanical issue requiring review, according to a statement from the airline. "The aircraft landed uneventfully and taxied to the gate, and the flight has been swapped to a different aircraft for the continuation of the trip."

The spokesperson said safety is Southwest’s unwavering priority, and "we appreciate the support and patience of our Customers and Crew."

