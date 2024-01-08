Medicaid expansion, school vouchers, child care among priorities in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elected lawmakers from all over Kansas will gather in Topeka Monday to kick off the state’s annual legislative session. Over the next four months, legislators will take up several issues from school funding, to income tax rates and whether to expand Medicaid.

Since her election, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has asked the legislature to expand medicaid. Her proposal this year is expected to include a compromise which might get the Republican-controlled statehouse to approve expansion. Kelly’s compromise is to include a work-requirement for Medicaid recipients.

Medicaid is free or low-cost health insurance for mostly low-income and disabled people. Estimates predict expanding eligibility in Kansas would benefit about 150,000 people. The federal government would pay for roughly 90% of costs associated with expanding Medicaid.

Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins, a Republican from Wichita, said he plans to revisit implementing a flat tax income rate. His proposal this year will also include reforms to property and social security taxes.

Kelly vetoed a flat tax rate last year. She said the proposal would unfairly raise taxes on low-income Kansans and lower taxes on the wealthy. Currently, Kansas has three income tax brackets for annual income under $30,000, under $60,000 and over $60,000.

A spokesperson from Hawkins’ office told KSHB 41 News Republicans plan to fully-fund public education this session. Experts expect debates over whether to fund school vouchers. These vouchers promote school choice by using tax dollars to pay tuition at private schools.

The legislature will take up transgender issues again. One proposed bill would ban gender reassignment surgery on children. In 2023, the legislature passed several transgender bills, including one that banned transgender student athletes from playing girls sports, and another which prevents transgender people from changing the gender on their driver’s license.

Legislators will consider implementing a sales tax holiday during the back-to-school season. Missouri gives shoppers a break on sales tax in August.

Other priorities could include making child care more affordable, improving the state’s protections from cyberattacks and deciding whether to place restrictions on abortion medication.

The legislative session ends in April.