Medical condition may have caused 20-year-old man to drown in Hillsdale Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A medical condition may have led to a 20-year-old man's drowning Sunday about 15 feet offshore in Hillsdale Lake in Miami County, Kansas.

Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, was found unresponsive about 2 p.m. in about five feet of water near the small water craft ramp next to the lake's marina, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff's Department.

Giesbrecht and the owner of the jet ski unloaded the water craft into the lake.

The owner parked a vehicle and trailer and returned to the dock.

He could not find Giesbrecht, but another jet ski operator quickly found him face down in shallow water about 15 feet from shore.

Giesbrecht was pulled from the water and emergency first aid was given by those on the shore.

He died a short time later at a hospital.

The news release states no foul play is suspected and an underlying medical condition may have contributed to his death.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division, Miami County EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are working together on the investigation.

