Medicare enrollment is complicated, but saving money doesn't have to be

Open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec. 7, but there are changes taking effect in 2025.

Out-of-pocket prescription drugs will be capped at $2000 for the first time, and Medicare enrollees can now pay by the month, instead of all at once, at the pharmacy.

Medicare recipient Janie Flynn is on 12 prescriptions. It's why she's always looking to save every dollar she can.

"It changes from year to year, not just every three years or something, so always have it checked out so you just know if you're going to save some money," Flynn said.

KSHB 41 News staff Janie Flynn

She saved $500 when she enrolled this year with help from KC Shepherd's Center.

It was as simple as switching plans to find one that worked better for her this year that ended up saving her more too.

"It's just kind of working your way down all the choices," Flynn said. "And then the choices that'll take your prescription, and then the drugstore that has the best price that also takes your prescriptions."

KC Shepherd’s Center has a number of senior volunteers that support seniors in the community. Flynn is a volunteer.

Greg Lear is another, but before his time as a volunteer, he was a Medicare employee for nearly 30 years.

For the last 15 years, he's counseled seniors through their Medicare enrollment.

"We say every year you need to take a look to see if your plan is still best for you," Lear said. "So, while in 2024 you may have a company that you're quite happy with and your drugs are relatively inexpensive, you may find in 2025 that there is a drug that they are no longer supporting."

KSHB 41 News staff Greg Lear

When comparing prices on your prescriptions during open enrollment, Lear recommends using Medicare.gov.

It allows you to type in any of your prescriptions, and compare what the best options are, so you get the best price.

The solution to saving money might seem complicated, but for Flynn, it's worth it.

"As my mom used to say, all they can do is say no," Flynn said. “So why not at least check it out, to see if you can save some money?"

