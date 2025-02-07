Meet the 9-year-old Eagles fan that's coming for Chiefs Kingdom

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, I had a chance to meet with 9-year-old Henry Hale. He’s probably the most interesting Philadelphia Eagles fan I’ve ever met.
KEVIN: Where are you from?
HENRY: New Orleans.
KEVIN: So why do you have an Eagles shirt on?
HENRY: Cause this is our year. All you Kansas City folks. Kansas City. This is Eagles Country. Fly Eagles Fly.
KEVIN: How does a kid, a 9-year-old from New Orleans become an Eagles fan?
HENRY: Um…. Jalen Hurts is good. My Language Arts teacher went to Alabama. The Eagles are good. The Eagles fan base. I love them, but my parents hate them.
KEVIN: Do you like Santa Claus?
HENRY: I know he’s fake.
KEVIN: They boo’d Santa.
HENRY: Who boo’d Santa?
KEVIN: Eagles fans.
HENRY: I mean, I like the Grinch.
KEVIN: They’re going to steal your Christmas, come Sunday.
HENRY: Well, this is our year. OUR YEAR! Saquon! Jalen Hurts! Davonta Smith! AJ Brown!
KEVIN: We’re going to see brother. We’re going to see.
HENRY: Alright brother.
KEVIN: When I say Patrick Mahomes. What do you think?
HENRY: He likes ketchup. I hate ketchup. I like Canes sauce. This is New Orleans Country now.
KEVIN: Do you like anything about the Chiefs?
HENRY: Yeah.
KEVIN: What?
HENRY: T. (Taylor) Swift’s a baddie!
