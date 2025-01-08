Meet the team that clears the snow at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to the Super Bowl runs through GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but not if the Chiefs can't physically get there.

Jim Martz, co-owner of Martz Bros, said his crews are out well ahead of time to make sure everyone can get to the game.

With the first post season game coming up next weekend, Martz said he wanted to get started early, not only to have more time, but because more snow may be coming.

"We don’t have to have it done in six or 12 hours," Martz said. "We've got, you know, five days."

Martz said they had a "skeleton crew" out on Wednesday — about six to seven big vehicle shoveling snow away.

Tracy Link, one of Martz's employees, explained the snowplow strategy.

"We just ring the outer part of the parking lot in so the loaders don't have to get up next to the curb," Link said. "Then we pile it up, and then Friday we haul it all off."

Even with so much time, Martz anticipates his team will be working on the parking lots up until next Tuesday, due to the large amount of snow.

However, Martz said the tough job is made easier by some encouragement from the team.

"Chris Jones has knocked on a window and just said, 'Hey, thanks guys, you guys are doing a great job,'" Martz said. "Kelce’s done the same thing."

Martz and his employees are clearing a path for fans, players and another Super Bowl victory.

