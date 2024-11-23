'Meeting the needs of the community': Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Volunteers with Heart-n-Hand Ministries in Belton delivered Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Cass County Saturday morning.

Approximately 375 residents and families were served meals, according to Angela Kramer, secretary of the Board of Directors for Heart-n-Hand Ministries. The ministry says it has seen an increase in need over the past couple of years.

"With the price of food being so high, relatively in comparison to past years, it's not surprising that there are a lot of people in need for just staples like food," said volunteer Richard Klein.

Klein spent Saturday morning delivering meals to families with his friend Daryl Heronemus. They met some Cass County residents who needed the holiday cheer more than others.

“She said it definitely meant something to her but she also asked that she be on the prayer list, because in this particular case she’s suffering from cancer," Heronemus said.

Klein and Heronemus often said a prayer with each family or resident they delivered to.

"We want to thank you for the blessings we have in our lives," they prayed.

Kramer said this service is important because it fills a need in the community.

"If we can help fill that void and make sure that they're having an actual happy Thanksgiving, that's just a fantastic outcome for everybody," she said.

