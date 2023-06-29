Members of the disabled and LGBTQ+ community working to make KC more inclusive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's an area that's often overlooked in the LGBTQ+ community: those who are disabled. It doesn't mean just physical disabilities, but one's you can't see, as well.

"When I was young I was pushed to be the best despite your disability," said Zoë Dunning, a disabled member of the queer community. "So, I pushed myself so hard and I kinda feel like I’m dealing with the burn out now."

Dunning has never felt like they fit in a regular work space, with severe scoliosis limiting what they can do, as well as identity struggles.

"It’s hard because I can’t do a physical labor job," Dunning. "I can’t stand too much but I can’t sit too much. I don’t fit in an office space because I’m gender non-conforming. We really get overlooked."

It wasn't until they found Pride Haven, a queer youth homeless shelter, where they felt like they belong.

"I don’t have to like explain everything about my disabilities," Dunning said. "People just understand because they also have them."

Now they're helping other queer youth, as a Life Skills Worker at the shelter. Dunning makes sure it's a safe place where those who are like them can be themselves, and feel like they can ask for accommodations.

"We have a wheelchair if someone needs it, we also have a chairlift for up the stairs," Dunning said. "This place is a hidden gem. Like, I probably still wouldn’t have a job if I didn’t find this place."

Dunning's not the only person doing work like this in Kansas City. Andre Young is one part of the Kansas City Queer Disability Inclusion Board. It's a new organization with a goal to bring a voice to this otherwise forgotten area of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I feel like disability has kinda been something that’s pushed to the side," Young said.

They have ideas like bringing wheelchair access to LGBTQ+ spaces, as well as teaching bartenders basic sign language so they can communicate with those who are deaf.

"Things like epilepsy, if you go to a drag show there’s going to be flashing lights," Young explained. "You don’t need to take them away, but put on the flier, 'Hey there’s going to be flashing lights at this event.'"

Young lives with Tourette's Syndrome, but doesn't let it stop them. Another way they represent people like them is through their drag, as Touretta Lynn.

"So, like, other people with Tourette's can be like, 'Hey, that drag queen has Tourette's, I do too, I can do that.'" Young said.

They explain for a community that emphasizes inclusivity, it feels exclusive to not have these accommodations, especially in places that are considered safe for them.

"Everyone needs to fight for having spaces in the queer community so that they can feel safe, and that includes everyone," Young said.

The first town hall for the Kansas City Queer Disability Inclusion Board is Friday, June 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the KC Public Library in Waldo. Everyone is welcome.

