Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memorable moments from Bob Dole's life and political career

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Edmonds/AP
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Sen. Robert Dole R-Kan., gestures while making a speech in Washington, March 28, 1988. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
Obit Bob Dole
Posted at 4:51 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 17:51:40-05

WASHINGTON — Bob Dole's political career began in 1950 with election to the Kansas Legislature.

It officially ended nearly five decades later, one step short of the White House.

Dole kept working into his 90s for the causes he cherished, and fellow veterans were also close to his heart.

Dole's wife, Elizabeth, says Dole died early Sunday at age 98. As a college student, Dole had planned to be a doctor.

Then World War II changed his life’s direction.

He nearly died from injuries sustained as a second lieutenant leading an assault on German forces.

Dole returned to college, earned a law degree and was elected county attorney.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive