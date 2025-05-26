Memorial Day ceremonies at National WWI Museum and Memorial include call to action

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Leaders at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, encouraged people attending various Memorial Day ceremonies Monday to think of what they can do to create a more compassionate future with long-lasting peace.

“People serve for the purpose of peace, not for the purpose of war. War is a failed peace,” said Dr. Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the museum.

He led crowds through several ceremonies Monday. Each one paid tribute to military members who died defending the United States of America.

There was also a call to action for those in the crowd to continue the legacy of the people who came before them.

“On Memorial Day, we honor those who have been in military service. But it also reminds us that all of us need to be in service somehow to each other,” Naylor explained.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Dr. Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Events Monday included pageantry typically associated with the holiday. Soldiers laid wreaths, buglers played Taps, the museum tolled a World War I era bell.

U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II presented a Gold Star family with a flag. Specialist Grant Yohnka died in the Army in 2002.

His father said Yohnka would want people to celebrate their freedom on Memorial Day and the people who made it a reality.

“Remember everybody and remember the sacrifice a lot of these kids have given,” Andy Yohnka said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Andy Yohnka, a Gold Star father.

Visitors to the National World War I Museum and Memorial can make that remembrance at a lower price this summer.

Monday, the museum announced from June 1 to September 1, admission will be $10 for adults who live in Jackson, Clay, Platte, Wyandotte, Johnson, and Leavenworth counties. Typical adult admission is $19.50.