Memorial Day events in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, is one of several organizations hosting events to recognize fallen military members this Memorial Day. The museum’s president and CEO said events will focus on sacrifices military members and their families have made.
“To honor the war dead, acknowledge the horror of war and the true cost of war, as well as the courage and bravery of those who fought,” Matthew Naylor said.
A list of free events taking place across the metro follows:
- 10 a.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, public program Memorial Day ceremony with keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Eric Jacobson (to be held indoors due to weather).
- 11 a.m., American Legion Post 153, 410 E. Dennis Avenue, Olathe, Kansas, Memorial Day ceremony.
- 11 a.m., Johnson County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas, Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 370.
- 11:45 a.m., Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Fountain, 4181 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri, Memorial Day ceremony.
- 12 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, bell tolling ceremony.
- 12:15 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, Old Glory flag ceremony.
- 2 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial,Walk of Honor dedication ceremony.