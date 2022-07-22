Memorial for slain North Kansas City officer Danny Vasquez continues to grow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The memorial meant to honor officer Danny Vasquez, who was shot and killed on Tuesday, continues to grow.

Members of the community have covered Vasquez's patrol vehicle with flowers, notes, balloons and other gifts.

The tributes to Vasquez also continued.

On Thursday, about 40 bicyclist from the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association and the Indian Riders Motorcycle Group stopped by the memorial to pay their respects.

Combat veterans and the Indian Motorcycle Groups stopped to pay their respects. @KSHB41 a group of about 40 bicyclists came by, too. pic.twitter.com/YwuCZJV5p7 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) July 22, 2022

Tim Champagne, with the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association, said some bikers came from as far as Ray-Peculiar and St. Joseph.

"We salute our fallen soldiers and brothers and sisters in arms," Champagne said. "It’s a major deal and we take it to heart."

