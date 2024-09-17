Mental health services provider pulling out of Liberty, North Kansas City hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital say they will continue to provide mental health services to patients despite an independent provider pulling out of the two hospitals.

Last week, the CEO of Signature Psychiatric Hospital informed state officials in a WARN notice of its intentions to permanently close its operations at the two Northland hospitals by Nov. 12, 2024.

Roughly 124 full-time employees and 30 part-time employees will be affected by the closure, which the CEO said stemmed from “recent circumstances.”

“Between now and Nov. 12, Signature will work with state and local agencies to ensure an orderly transition, including for any of our remaining patients, to the appropriate services as determined by the clinical treatment team,” Signature said in the notice to Missouri officials.

A spokesperson for Liberty Hospital said Monday the hospital plans to “continue to provide emergency behavioral health care at our emergency department, including behavioral health assessments and psychiatric evaluations.”

For patients in need of additional services, doctors at Liberty Hospital plan to work with the University of Kansas Health System to place those patients.

A spokesperson for North Kansas City Hospital said doctors there would take similar steps.

“North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health are committed to supporting whole-person care and making mental and behavioral health services available to the community on a nonprofit basis with high-quality local and regional partners," the spokesperson shared.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Signature Psychiatric Hospital officials for comment on the closures. This story will be updated if one is received.

—