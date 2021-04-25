Mental health takes toll as COVID-19 pandemic stretches into 2nd year

PARKVILLE, Mo. — The mental toll COVID-19 has brought on many people lingers as the pandemic stretches into a second year.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression increased to more than 41% compared to 18.5% in 2019 . The largest increases were among young adults ages 18-29.

"We’ve had an increase in our crisis calls to our center by about 20-25 percent over the last year," Tom Petrizzo, CEO of Tri County Mental Health Services, said, "and people saying they’re calling because of the increased stress, anxiety, depression caused by the pandemic."

Petrizzo recommended that people safely stay socially active.

"Keep your engagements up, keep connected to friends, family, people who bring you joy and happiness whoever that might be," Petrizzo said.

He also said to not be afraid to ask for help and keep a close eye on younger children, as mental health effects everybody.

"Give added attention to your children in terms of how they’re feeling," he said. "Maybe have more conversations about that at the dinner table, check in with what’s going on."

One of the easiest ways to help people is to head outside, Petrizzo said.

"Being outside, being around others, being in nature is a protective factor around depression and anxiety it has a counter balance effect, a positive effect," Petrizzo said.

If you are looking for help, you can call a hotline that's staffed 24/7, 1-800-985-5990.