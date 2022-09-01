Merriam Park Elementary School starts day on lockdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elementary school in Merriam started the day on lockdown due to an incident in the neighborhood.

A Shawnee Mission School District spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that students at Merriam Park Elementary School started Thursday on lockdown.

The school is located at 6100 Mastin Street.

The lockdown was called due to an incident at an apartment complex near the school. Merriam Police say there was a report of a shot fired around the apartments, though police said no victims have been found. The case remains under investigation.

The school district's spokesperson said the lockdown was lifted before 9 a.m.

—