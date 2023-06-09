Merriam police cruiser hit by vehicle while conducting highway traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Merriam police cruiser was struck by another vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on I-35.

A Merriam officer was conducting the stop about 2:30 Friday morning in the 7200 block of SB I-35.

A second Merriam officer arrived on scene, and parked behind the incident, and walked up to the original police vehicle.

A Jeep then hit the back and side of the second police cruiser, and rolled on it's side.

An adult male was arrested on a charge of suspected DUI. No injuries were reported.

The police cruiser sustained significant damage, and is expected be a total loss.

SB I-35 was shut down about an hour while the suspect vehicle was towed and the debris cleaned up.

