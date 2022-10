KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Merriam Police are investigating a shooting south of I-35 and 67th Street.

Police say a 51-year-old man was shot during a road rage incident about 11:45 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police are still looking for suspects.

I-35 southbound was shut down for a short time overnight as police investigated.

Police ask you to call 913-782-0720 with information.