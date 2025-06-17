Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Merriam reveals Trader Joe’s has filed building permit in city

Trader Joe's expands recall of frozen products
Joe Raedle
<p><span style="color: rgb(102, 102, 102); font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10.8px; line-height: 16.2px;">The Trader Joe's sign is seen during the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. Trader Joe's opened its first store in South Florida where shoppers can now take advantage of the California grocery chains low-cost wines and unique items not found in other stores. About 80 percent of what they sell is under the Trader Joe's private label. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</span></p>
Trader Joe's expands recall of frozen products
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Merriam City Council met for more than two hours Monday night to discuss a $120 million redevelopment plan near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

In the very last minute of the meeting, city officials revealed that Trader Joe’s had filed a building permit for a location at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The redevelopment plan is the latest in a series of developments that are transforming the intersection from vacant big box retail stores into a mixed-use development.

“We have had a couple of building permit applications submitted for that project,” a city staffer said before bringing up a copy of a building permit filed by Trader Joe’s on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Merriam Trader Joes building permit.png

Those remaining in the Council Chambers briefly applauded after the permit was flashed on the screen.

Merriam Mayor Bob Page then accepted a motion and adjourned the meeting.

Trader Joe’s has had two locations in the Kansas City market for several years; a location in the Ward Parkway Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and a second location in Leawood’s Town Center Crossing.

KSHB 41 News reporter Oliva Acree reported earlier Tuesday that the council voted to move ahead with the $120 million Grand Station Marketplace.

In addition to a 12,500-square-foot grocery store, the Grand Station Marketplace plan includes a restaurant and over 200 apartments.

The city is committing $32 million in bonds and extending the TIF district around I-35 to 2037.

City leaders also started a Community Improvement District (CID) for the development. Purchases made there will have a 1% sales tax, except for groceries.

“It's been important to the council all along that if we were ever to get a grocery store and we were able to have a CID that we don't add sales tax on to the cost of food,” said Chris Engel, Merriam City administrator.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk!