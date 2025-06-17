Merriam city council approves $120 million redevelopment plan, includes grocery store

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The city of Merriam is one step closer to bringing a grocery store to the city. Council voted Monday night to approve a $120,000,000 redevelopment plan.

The plan involves redeveloping the area around Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch. A big draw to the project is the promise of a grocery store. Merriam hasn’t had one since 2018. The city hasn’t said what grocery store it will be, but residents I spoke to in May are just happy to have one back in the city.

KSHB Kristin Garcia

“I'm super excited being able to have something in our town and local and closer than driving outside of Merriam,” said Kristin Garcia, Merriam resident.

“I thought it was a great idea, because you have to drive so far to go to the nearest grocery store,” said Angela Bennett, new Merriam resident.

In addition to a 12,500-square-foot grocery store, the Grand Station Marketplace plan includes a restaurant, and over 200 apartments.

The city is committing $32,000,000 in bonds and extending the TIF district around I-35 to 2037. They also started a Community Improvement District (CID) for the development. Purchases made there will have a 1% sales tax, except for groceries. The city told me that was important.

KSHB Chris Engel

“It's been important to the council all along that if we were ever to get a grocery store and we were able to have a CID that we don't add sales tax on to the cost of food,” said Chris Engel, Merriam City Administrator.

The redevelopment plan states that vertical construction can’t start until the grocery tenant is secured. We’ll update you as soon as we know who will fill the space.