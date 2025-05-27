“Whatever they put there, I'll be shopping there,” Neighbors Asked for a Grocery Store — Merriam Is Delivering

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

For years, residents in Merriam have asked: When will we get another grocery store? Now, there’s an answer — and it’s coming as part of a major redevelopment at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch.

The site of the old K-Mart has already seen new restaurants and apartments, with more development on the way.

“It's just been a really exciting development to see grow and to have local eateries now,” said Kristin Garcia, Merriam resident.

KSHB Kristin Garcia

New resident Angela Bennett added, “More people to meet, more neighbors.”

But not everyone is thrilled with the changes.

“Shawnee Mission Parkway is such a busy roadway, and then that can do nothing but add to the traffic congestion,” said Linn Field, another Merriam resident.

City leaders say what’s coming next will meet a long-standing community need.

“Having that amenity in the community really says something about the community,” said Chris Engel, City Administrator.

The city, along with Drake Development, has announced plans for a 12,500 square foot grocery store on the north side of the intersection. While smaller than the Hen House that closed in 2018, Engel believes it’s the right fit.

KSHB Chris Engel

“Grocery stores come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes,” said Engel. “A grocery store in our community is a grocery store in our community.”

The project, called Grand Station Marketplace, will also include more apartments and restaurant space. Merriam is contributing $30 million to the development and creating a Community Improvement District (CID), which adds a 1% sales tax to purchases in the area — excluding groceries.

“Food is a necessity. Why would we add the additional burden of sales tax?” Engel said.

The grocery tenant will be announced at the June 16 special city council meeting, where residents can also share input on the CID plan before council goes to vote.