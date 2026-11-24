MERRIAM, Ks. — The Merriam City Council is asking residents to approve a ½-cent sales tax for Downtown improvements.

On November 23 the council passed a resolution calling for a March 2, 2027, mail-in ballot election.

If voters approve the tax would take effect January 1, 2028, and last for 10 years.

The City estimates the added tax would generate $5 million annually for things like flood mitigation and infrastructure, although no such project plans have been finalized.

Such improvements would be evaluated

Much of Downtown Merriam is located within a federally regulated floodplain.

The City claims 83 percent of its sales tax revenue comes from out-of-town residents.

Below are some important dates to remember.

February 1: Voter registration deadline for automatic ballot receipt.

February 10: Ballots begin mailing to eligible registered voters.

March 2: Election Day. Ballots must be received by the Johnson County Election Office by noon.

There is no in-person voting. Ballots can either be mailed or dropped outside the Merriam Plaza Library.

Ballots will not be accepted at Merriam City Hall or Merriam Community Center.

