Messenger Coffee in downtown Kansas City prepares for Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Chiefs Kingdom, it's time to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win with a parade.

The Chiefs Champions Victory Parade will take place this Wednesday and dozens of small businesses fall along the proposed parade route, with the route ending at Union Station for the big rally.

Messenger Coffee is located on 17th and Grand. The locally-owned coffee shop says some Chiefs fans have already reserved those floors so they can get a prime spot and watch the Super Bowl champions make their way down Grand in downtown KC.

"I have a feeling the turnout for this year's parade is going to increase this year," General manager Ida Kelly said. "All of these 'Swifties' are going to join Chiefs Kingdom ... and they're going to try to get a glimpse of Travis and Taylor."

When it comes to sales, Kelly expects her store to make several days worth of sales in one day because of the foot traffic this year's parade will generate. Arrangements are still being worked on so staff could get to the store on time and park in a safe area due to limited parking.

"Hopefully we can go limited menu," Kelly said. "Try to get everything as seamless as possible to accommodate as many people as we can."

