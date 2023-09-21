Metcalf Antique Mall assets seized, business forced to close after more than $60K in unpaid taxes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Metcalf Antique Mall, a business that specializes in selling hundreds of antique items, had its assets seized Thursday by the Kansas Department of Revenue and Johnson County Sheriff's Department after failing to pay nearly $63,000 in unpaid taxes.

The seized assets included all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, including personal property belonging to the owner.

According to a press release from KDOR, the seized assets will be sold at a public auction, and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

By Thursday afternoon, the business had closed with a public notice on the outside that read "seized."

Megan Abundis/KSHB 41 Signage posted in Metcalf Antique Mall's window denoting KDOR's decision to seize assets.

KDOR says the business had multiple opportunities to pay its taxes on time and that it had to take action after a number of failed attempts.

"KDOR’s policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements," the press release read. "It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the Department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law."

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis spoke to the store's owner, who says they plan to reopen Friday.

“There is no closing,” said Andrew Rowland, owner of Metcalf Antique Mall. “We will be open tomorrow. Stuff happens, takes a minute to fix through the government. Come back and shop with us! It is a beautiful store.”

This story will be updated with more information as the story develops.