Meteorologist Gary Lezak returns to KSHB 41 to provide weekday morning forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are excited to share that meteorologist Gary Lezak is coming back to KSHB 41, but not back back.

While meteorologist Lindsey Anderson is on maternity leave enjoying time with her new baby boy Greyson, Gary will be joining KSHB 41 Today weekdays with Kansas City's most updated forecast.

Gary is excited to wake up with all of Kansas City every morning.

You never know — you might spot a glimpse of Sunny and Rainbow, the weather dogs.

Congrats, Lindsey, and welcome back, Gary.