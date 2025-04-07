Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meteorologist Gary Lezak returns to KSHB 41 to provide weekday morning forecast

Lezak will return while meteorologist Lindsey Anderson is on maternity leave
We are excited to share the news that meteorologist Gary Lezak is coming back to KSHB 41, but not back back.
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are excited to share that meteorologist Gary Lezak is coming back to KSHB 41, but not back back.

While meteorologist Lindsey Anderson is on maternity leave enjoying time with her new baby boy Greyson, Gary will be joining KSHB 41 Today weekdays with Kansas City's most updated forecast.

Gary is excited to wake up with all of Kansas City every morning.

You never know — you might spot a glimpse of Sunny and Rainbow, the weather dogs.

Congrats, Lindsey, and welcome back, Gary.

Meteorologist Gary Lezak returns to KSHB 41 to provide weekday morning forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More