BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A metro church is hoping to raise money and awareness about homelessness by simulating a homeless camp for an entire weekend.

Members of the First Christian Church of Blue Springs will build a makeshift homeless camp from salvaged materials. They’re collecting donations to be distributed to area agencies that assist people who are homeless or under-housed in KC.

---

Kevin Holmes is an anchor. See his full report at 4 p.m. and check back for updates.