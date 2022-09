KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metropolitan Avenue is closed between 41st and 44th streets in Kansas City, Kansas, due to a crash, according to the KCK Police Department.

Police said the traffic unit is working a “serious accident” at 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian who was injured was an older man, according to police.

Commuters are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

