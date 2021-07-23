Watch
Metropolitan Community College offers up to 1,000 free courses to encourage vaccinations

Tyler Navas
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 19:11:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metropolitan Community College is doing its part to encourage people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by giving away up to 1,000 free courses to current and prospective students.

“It’s all-hands-on-deck time,” MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said in a press release. “As a community, we need to get out the message that vaccinations are safe and effective. They save lives and will help turn this pandemic around. As far as incentives go, this is a $348 value — not to mention everything you’ll learn in an MCC course.”

The free course, which can be in-person or online, would be for the upcoming fall semester. People interested in enrolling in a free course can do so on the school's COVID-19 vaccine incentive website. Registration for a free course is available until Aug. 10.

MCC also is encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated by giving away cash prizes in raffle drawings.

