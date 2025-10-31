KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

In the heart of Mexico City, hundreds of Mexican fans of all ages waited long hours, dressed in their best NFL attire, for a one-of a kind Day of the Dead celebration.

Mexican Chiefs fans pay tribute to the red kingdom through Day of the Dead celebration

"Day of the Dead is a very representative date in Mexico, so being able to combine these two passions is incredible," said Jacqueline Arteaga Villalva, a die-hard Chiefs fan who lives in Mexico.

Day of the Dead is a Mexican tradition celebrating the life of those who have passed and is typically observed on November 1- November 2.

It's a beloved tradition that opened the door to innovation as the NFL Mexico hosted a competition amongst NFL teams for the best ofrenda; an ofrenda is a central part of the multi-day holiday which typically includes an altar, pictures, and favorite items of loved ones.

Inspired by Chiefs Kingdom, NFL Mexico fans inspired by the team and its colors put together an altar complete with a giant skull made out of the same material as a pinata. Red pan de muerto bread; a sweet Mexican pastry illustrating the cycle of life and death. Chiefs skulls, hats and of course mini representations of their star players.

"I owe Mahomes my life, I owe him so many joyous moments," said Evelyn Cassion, another die hard Chiefs fan based in Mexico.

Cassio loves Mahomes and the Chiefs so much that she patiently sat through two hours of hair and make-up while her team glued intricate flowers on a red sombrero, all became center piece of this entire shrine dedicated to Kansas City, and all made in Mexico.

"The chiefs have always been there, they have always been there, and especially at this time of year, we try to reinforce how important Mexican traditions are when we are supporting them," said Cassion.

Fans voted and overall picked the Raiders as winners of the Day of the Dead competition, but despite the only loss against the Raiders, so far this season, Mexican Chiefs fans say this tribute is all for Kansas City and comes straight from the heart of Mexico.

"We're not just casual fans; we're long-time fans, with many, many years of experience," said Cassio.

