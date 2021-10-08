Watch
MIAA extends basketball championships contract with Kansas City

Municipal Auditorium will host for 3 more years
Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:28:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced Friday that Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City will host the league championships for men's and women's basketball for three more years.

Adding that on to the original contract with the auditorium, the championships will continue in the city at least through 2026, according to a release from the MIAA.

KC has hosted the games, with the exception of the 2021 season which was impacted by the pandemic, for 18 straight years.

“Kansas City is a great basketball town, with more than 100,000 passionate MIAA alumni living in this greater metropolitan area, and we are thrilled to continue to offer MIAA basketball student-athletes the chance to compete each March in one of the most historic and iconic basketball venues in the country," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in the news release.

"Over 80 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games have been played in the Arena, including nine Final Fours, which is more than any other facility," the release continued.

The 2022 championship will take place March 2 through March 6.

