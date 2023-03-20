Watch Now
Miami County house fire under investigation

No injuries reported
Posted at 8:36 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 21:45:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire in the 29000 block of West 235th Street in Miami County, Kansas, is under investigation.

Around 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Johnson County Fire District No. 1 dispatch received calls reporting fire coming from the structure's roof.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the reports and began extinguishing the blaze.

The fire was under control just after 8 p.m. Although, a few hot spots still required firefighters' attention.

A spokesperson for Johnson County Fire District No. 1, the agency investigating the incident, reports no residents were home at the time of the fire.

There were also no injuries reported, but one feline remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

