Miami County house fire under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire in the 29000 block of West 235th Street in Miami County, Kansas, is under investigation.

Around 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Johnson County Fire District No. 1 dispatch received calls reporting fire coming from the structure's roof.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the reports and began extinguishing the blaze.

We’re on the scene of a working house fire in the 29000 block of W. 235th St. in Miami County, KS. No injuries. This is still an active scene. Media release to follow. @fox4kc @KCTV5 @kmbc @KSHB41 @Op100News pic.twitter.com/onRz6yO4yQ — Fire Dist. #1 JoCoKS (@FireDist1JoCoKS) March 20, 2023

The fire was under control just after 8 p.m. Although, a few hot spots still required firefighters' attention.

A spokesperson for Johnson County Fire District No. 1, the agency investigating the incident, reports no residents were home at the time of the fire.

There were also no injuries reported, but one feline remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—