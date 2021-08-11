Missing man with autism found alive, unharmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, Aug. 12 | Bryant Clancy was found alive and unharmed late Wednesday evening, according to an email from the City of Osawatomie.

ORIGINAL STORY, Aug. 11 | Miami County police and other officials have renewed their call for help finding an 18-year-old with autism who went missing early Tuesday morning and has still not been found.

The teen, identified as Bryant, was last seen in the area of 4th Street and Walnut Street in Osawatomie.

The Osawatomie Police, in conjunction with fire rescue and the sheriff's office, have already led an exhaustive search, including using a K-9 unit.

“We’ve exhausted just about all the leads we have at this point," Osawatomie Chief of Police David Stuteville told reporters Wednesday.

He said their search of the area has spanned local rivers, alleyways, abandoned building and garages in an attempt to turn over every stone.

Concern has mounted over the course of the time the teen has been missing partly because of the heat, but Stuteville said he still hopes to find Bryant safe.

"Our hopes are that he is OK... The more time goes by the more concerning that is," Stuteville said. "We’re just going to keep looking."

The police are discussing an organized search of wooded areas in the community, but also encourage residents to keep watch. Members of the community will be encouraged to join in on police efforts to search those areas.

Bryant was last seen wearing a dark-colored windbreaker. Stuteville also asked anyone who may have seen Bryant to call the authorities, and not approach the teen.

Tips or past sightings can be directed to the Osawatomie Police Department. Stuteville asked that if anyone sees the teen to directly call 911.