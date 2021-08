KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami County, Kansas, officials are searching for a missing 18-year-old.

The sheriff's office identified the teen as Bryant and said he has Autism.

He was last seen in the area of 4th Street and Walnut Street in Osawatomie.

Bryant is described at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He may be wearing sweat pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone who sees him should call the police.