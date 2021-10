KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 8:19 p.m. | Police located the girl safe near her home.

EARLIER | The Miami County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing four-year-old girl.

The girl, whose name was not released, was last seen about 6:20 p.m. in the area of West 223rd Street and Cedar Niles Road.

She wore blue jeans, white shirt and pink shoes.

Anyone with information about the child should call 911.