Miami County Sheriff's Fund seeks help for disabled Louisburg police officer impacted by government shutdown

The Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff's Fund is seeking the public's generosity to raise money for a disabled Louisburg police officer.

According to a Facebook post, the Louisburg officer recently suffered a serious medical condition that left them unable to work.

"This family’s only sources of income were through the City of Louisburg and federal disability benefits — which has been disrupted due to the government shutdown," the post stated. "This family has dedicated their lives to serving our country and our community. Now, they need our help."

Matthew Kelly

The Miami County Sheriff's Fund was established in 2022 to provide financial assistance to community members, first responders and their families. Additionally, it helps provide financial assistance to first responding agencies to acquire specialized equipment.

To donate to the Louisburg officer, you can visit any First Option Bank c/o Louisburg Police Department or scan the QR code on the graphic above.

To donate online, click here and select the donation option for the Miami County Community Sheriff's Fund.

