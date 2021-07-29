Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Miami County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 14:51:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on 343rd Street between Columbia Road and Victory Road.

An initial investigation indicated a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on 343rd Street went off the road, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and went off the road.

The vehicle then overcorrected again, causing the car to roll over and eject the passenger.

The victim was later identified as 46-year-old Joie D. King from Paola, Kansas. They died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!