Miami County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on 343rd Street between Columbia Road and Victory Road.

An initial investigation indicated a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on 343rd Street went off the road, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and went off the road.

The vehicle then overcorrected again, causing the car to roll over and eject the passenger.

The victim was later identified as 46-year-old Joie D. King from Paola, Kansas. They died at the scene.