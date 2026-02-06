Michelin star Chef to open Italian restaurant at Current Landing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Michelin-starred chef from Washington D.C. will bring a new Italian restaurant to Current Landing, the KC Current-based development underway along Kansas City, Missouri's riverfront.

The KC Current announced Friday Chef Nicholas Stefanelli will become the first Michelin-starred chef to open a restaurant in Kansas City.

Steffaneli has led Massiera in Washington D.C to a Michelin star each year since it opened in 2015.

"Joining the efforts to build along the water, and being an integral part of creating a brand-new center for food, drink, lifestyle - and sports - is an exciting opportunity, and I'm honored to be a part of it," Steffaneli said in Friday's announcement. "Kansas City has a rich culinary landscape that I look forward to embracing, and Current Landing builds on that tradition.

Courtesy Current Landing Chef Nicholas Steffaneli

The restaurant will mark Stefanelli's first foray outside of his home Washington D.C.

He plans to bring a theme of southern Italy to the Kansas City restaurant, featuring hand-rolled pasta, veal and Kansas City strip steak among the offerings.

Courtesy Current Landing

Courtesy Current Landing

"We are honored to work with Chef Steffaneli, a chef and business owner, who is eager to get to know our city and become a part of our community," Kansas City Current co-founders Angie and Chris Long said Friday. "Our partnership with Chef Steffaneli highlights the appeal of Kansas City's waterfront and our commitment to making Current Landing our city's culinary epicenter.

First announced in December 2025, Current Landing is expected to complete its first phases of construction ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Additional chef, restaurant and bars will be announced ahead of the development's grand opening this spring.

