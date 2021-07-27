Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program issued ozone alert for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program issued an ozone alert for July 28 for the Kansas City area.

The council issued an orange ozone alert for the area, which indicates that they expect an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The council had two recommendations for residents: protect your health and reduce pollution.

"Ozone pollution can cause a variety of problems, even in healthy adults, including chest pains, coughing, nausea, throat irritation and difficulty breathing," the release said. "People who are sensitive to air pollution - including children, older adults, and people with breathing or heart problems - should take special care to limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m."

Everyday activities like driving and yard work contribute to more than half of emissions leading to ozone pollution. The council recommends carpooling, public transportation and refueling cars in the evening to decrease ozone pollution.

"Ozone pollution is formed when emissions from vehicles, lawn and garden equipment, and other sources react in heat and sunlight," the release said.