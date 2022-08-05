Mid-Continent Public Library announces plans to replace Grain Valley branch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction will soon begin to replace the current Mid-Continent Public Library branch in Grain Valley.

This week, the MCPL Board of Trustees signed off on plans to replace the current Grain Valley branch, located at 101 SW Eagles Parkway.

Crews will build the new library on a 3.6-acre property that MCPL purchased last year near the west side of Buckner-Tarsney Road.

The new location is about a mile south of the current location.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to better serve our community with the modern amenities that will be available in this beautiful new building,” Sarah Gamble, branch manager at the Grain Valley location, said in a news release.

The new library will be 12,500 square feet and will include a community program room, two meeting rooms, a dedicated children area and outdoor seating.

MCPL officials said the new library will open in the late fall of 2023.

