Mid-Continent Public Library Boardwalk location to permanently close

mid continent library.jpg
Charlie Keegan
The Mid-Continent Public Library recently completed renovations to its Blue Springs South branch as part of a $100+ million project to improve all facilities.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library Boardwalk branch will permanently close on Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Staff who work at the Boardwalk branch located at 8656 N. Ambassador Drive will prepare to move into the Green Hills Library Center which was recently built.

The Green Hills branch, which is located at 8549 North Green Hills Road, will serve as a replacement for the Boardwalk location.

It will open in later summer, but an official date has not been announced.

Customers are encouraged to use the Parkville branch or Antioch branch until the Green Hills location opens.

The Green Hills location will span nearly 35,000 square feet and offer the following amenities:

  • Meeting and collaboration rooms for public use
  • Community programming room
  • Dedicated children and teen areas
  • Dedicated storytime room
  • Coffee shop
  • Demonstration kitchen with seating for programs and classes
  • Commercial kitchen space available for food-based businesses
