Mid-Continent Public Library Boardwalk location to permanently close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library Boardwalk branch will permanently close on Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Staff who work at the Boardwalk branch located at 8656 N. Ambassador Drive will prepare to move into the Green Hills Library Center which was recently built.

The Green Hills branch, which is located at 8549 North Green Hills Road, will serve as a replacement for the Boardwalk location.

It will open in later summer, but an official date has not been announced.

Customers are encouraged to use the Parkville branch or Antioch branch until the Green Hills location opens.

The Green Hills location will span nearly 35,000 square feet and offer the following amenities: