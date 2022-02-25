Mid Continent Public Library director Steve Potter to retire after 34 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 34 years with the Mid Continent Public Library, and 11 of those as the director, Steve Potter submitted his letter of resignation.

Potter recently submitted the letter to MCPL President Ronald Thiewes.

"I want to say that is has been a great honor for me to serve for 34 years at Mid-Continent Public Library, the last eleven as the Library Director," Potter said in the letter. "However, it has become clear to me that I may not be the right person to lead this institution going forward."

KSHB

Potter didn't give specific details on his reasoning for leaving.

His last day will be on June 30, 2022.

In the meantime, Potter said he will focus on moving remaining projects ahead and working on MCPL's budget.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was disappointed to learn about Potter's resignation on Twitter.

I am disappointed to learn Steve Potter has resigned. He has been an outstanding leader of the Mid-Continent Public Library system, overseeing growth, weathering a pandemic, and serving our region well. We need more like him, who prepare for the future, rather than fearing it. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 25, 2022

