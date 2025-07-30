Mid-Continent Public Library fires employee for ‘misuse of public funds’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mid-Continent Public Library employee was recently terminated for “misuse of public funds.”

MCPL said it learned July 17 of the wrongdoing and has been doing everything in its power to “take appropriate action and seek recovery of the funds.”

As of Tuesday, July 29, an Independence Police Department investigator has been assigned to the case, MCPL said.

While limited information can be shared due to the ongoing investigation, the library said it takes its “fiduciary responsibility to its community very seriously,” noting a history of “sound financial stewardship with clean external audits every year.”

“To ensure an incident of this nature does not occur again, staff are conducting a comprehensive review of internal controls and procedures and will be strengthening oversight measures to safeguard public funds,” MCPL shared in a news release.

Further, MCPL promised to maintain transparency, “the highest standards of financial integrity and accountability” throughout the investigation process.

