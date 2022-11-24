Mid-Continent Public Library names Aaron Mason as new CEO, director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library (MCPL) named Aaron B. Mason as its new library director and CEO during a board of trustees meeting on Nov. 15.

Mason will replace Steve Potter, who announced his retiremen t in February after 34 years with the MCPL and 11 years as director.

He'll begin his role on Jan. 17, 2023 and oversee the MCPL's 33 branches which across Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

Mason is coming from Cleveland, Ohio, where he most recently served as the Cleveland Public Library's Senior Director of Outreach Programming Services, according to a release from the MCPL.

“Throughout my career, my mission has been to remove roadblocks and support the public’s right to shape the library experience to their interests," Mason said in the release. "With the help of dedicated librarians, we have built an environment where people of all ages can dream, create, and grow. Continuing this work in support of Mid-Continent Public Library is a dream come true."

Mason earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University and later a Master of Library and Information Science from Kent State University.

—

