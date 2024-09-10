Mid-Continent Public Library's Food for Fines program to benefit local food pantries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-Continent Public Library's Food for Fines program is accepting nonperishable food items all this week at its branches.

The donations will go to 34 food pantries across the metro area.

There is an incentive for donors. Every donated item is worth $1.50 and will go to paying off up to $30 of outstanding library fines and fees.

“It is a fabulous way for people to catch up their library fines while also helping out the community,” said Becky Richardson, branch manager of the Green Hills Library in the Northland.

Richardson said it helps out a lot of families as children head back to school.

The Food for Fines program happens twice a year, at the beginning of summer and during fall.

“Over the summer, there’s so many kids reading, and so many things getting checked out, that sometimes that can build up again," Richardson said. "And we just want to make sure that they start with a clean slate again for the fall and winter going into the school year."

All the items donated at the Green Hills location will benefit A Turning Point KC.

Truman Campbell, who has been a client at A Turning Point KC for several years, says having access to its resources like the food pantry has been his saving grace.

He has been homeless since 2017 after losing his job following a burn injury.

“It’s one of the best places I’ve ever been,” said Campbell. “It’s hard, it is hard, you know. Especially living out on the streets. It’s not easy.”

It's been even harder recently as the cost of living continues to skyrocket. Demand for the food pantry has spiked 17% compared to last summer.

“There’s people that have a normal life like I did… and then it just flips,” said another client, Jeremy Payne.

Higher demand and lower donations mean less food to stock the shelves.

A Turning Point KC says they cannot keep up without community partnerships like Food for Fines.