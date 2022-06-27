Watch Now
Mid-Missouri hospitals treat dozens in Amtrak train derailment

Megan Abundis/KSHB 41
Passengers on board Amtrak's Southwest Chief received medical evaluation at Northwest High School in Mendon, Missouri, after their train derailed near the north-central Missouri town on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 19:33:45-04

MENDON, Mo. — Hospitals across mid-Missouri report treating dozens of patients from a train derailment Monday afternoon near Mendon, Missouri.

The derailment, which left two people from the train dead and another person in a commercial vehicle, happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The closest hospital to Mendon, Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri - about 40 miles south of Mendon, reported receiving six patients from the derailment.

The extent of those injuries wasn’t immediately known. The hospital said as of 5:30 p.m. that it did not anticipate receiving any additional patients.

The next nearest hospital, the University of Missouri Health System in Columbia, Missouri, about 90 miles southeast of Mendon, reported receiving 11 patients.

A spokesperson for University Health in Kansas City, Missouri, said they had received one patient from the derailment via medial helicopter.

Passengers who were able to bussed from the scene to Northwest High School in Mendon, Missouri. There, some patients with minor injuries were evaluated by medical personnel.

More than 200 passengers and 12 Amtrak crew were on board the Chicago-bound train at the time of the derailment.

