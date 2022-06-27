Mid-Missouri hospitals treat dozens in Amtrak train derailment

MENDON, Mo. — Hospitals across mid-Missouri report treating dozens of patients from a train derailment Monday afternoon near Mendon, Missouri.

The derailment, which left two people from the train dead and another person in a commercial vehicle, happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday .

The closest hospital to Mendon, Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri - about 40 miles south of Mendon, reported receiving six patients from the derailment.

The extent of those injuries wasn’t immediately known. The hospital said as of 5:30 p.m. that it did not anticipate receiving any additional patients.

The next nearest hospital, the University of Missouri Health System in Columbia, Missouri, about 90 miles southeast of Mendon, reported receiving 11 patients.

MU Health Care is now caring for 11 patients from the Amtrak derailment in Northern Missouri. Updates will continue to be posted here. — MU Health Care (@muhealth) June 27, 2022

A spokesperson for University Health in Kansas City, Missouri, said they had received one patient from the derailment via medial helicopter.

Passengers who were able to bussed from the scene to Northwest High School in Mendon, Missouri. There, some patients with minor injuries were evaluated by medical personnel.

More than 200 passengers and 12 Amtrak crew were on board the Chicago-bound train at the time of the derailment.

