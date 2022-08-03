Mid-Missouri man charged with brining weapon to Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON, Dc — A mid-Missouri man is facing federal charges for bringing a weapon onto the grounds of the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 attacks.

Federal prosecutors charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, from Centralia, Missouri - about 20 miles north of Columbia - with felony entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Bargar also faces misdemeanor charges in connection to his role on Jan. 6.

He was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Bargar allegedly brought a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol across state lines and into Washington D.C. He took the gun to a rally near the Ellipse and then onto the US Capitol.

Police located Bargar's gun on the ground on the west side of the Capitol. Court filings say the gun was in a holster with an image of the American flag and "We the People" inscribed on it. The gun had a bullet in the chamber and 15 bullets in the magazine.

He also had his initial court appearance on Wednesday in United States District Court.

—