Midtown Kansas City leaders plan how to attract streetcar riders to visit their neighborhoods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the streetcar grows closer to the Country Club Plaza, Midtown KC Now is working on plans to attract riders to explore their neighborhood .

Audrey Law, who's in Kansas City for work, enjoys exploring a new city and the streetcar makes it easy for her.

"If there’s something like food or a market, I like how you know the library exit is named Library, so you know the main, big public library is going to be nearby," Law said.

President-elect of Midtown KC Now, Laura Burkhalter, said the organization is working with the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and other must-see attractions to help streetcar riders discover what Midtown has to offer.

The group's ideas include proper signage to make it easier for visitors to get around, an art walk and live music.

"Leveraging the wonderful things that we have and then just building upon that," Burkhalter said.

While the streetcar isn't set to be done until 2025, Burkhalter said thinking about this now is important.

"It will be here before we know it," she said.

