Riders eager for new connectivity as Kansas City Streetcar expansion nears completion

KANSAS CITY. MO — The highly anticipated Kansas City Streetcar extension, stretching from downtown to the Country Club Plaza, is now 90% complete, streetcar officials announced Friday.

This milestone marks a significant step towards the connection between downtown and the Country Club Plaza.

“I think it’ll be phenomenal. The fact that it’ll be right in my front yard on campus," said Richard Martinez, a student at UMKC

The expansion expected to be completed in 2025 is one of two expansions for the Kansas City Streetcar. Martinez said it's been a long-time need.

“I fell so gate-kept from coming downtown a lot because it's just so far to have to deal with parking, so the fact that I can just hop on the streetcar, it’s going to be really great," Martinez said.

The streetcar has quickly become a a method of transportation for many living in the city. Even new residents like Samantha Thompson.

“I've been enjoying the usage of it so far. That's the biggest benefit to it. Anyone can use it whenever they need to," Thompson said.

The new Main Street expansion is set to go beyond the development, it's also a way to help connect communities.

“We're building a 50-year transportation connection between downtown and UMKC in the plaza. It's going to be a generational reconnection of our city, and that takes a lot of work," said Tom Gerend, executive director for KC Streetcar Authority.

The streetcar was one of the major methods of transportation for the NFL Draft and with the expected complete date in 2025, it will be the way of travel for thousands during the FIFA World Cup.

“It will be the spine of our regional system when the World Cup comes to town in 2026," Gerend said.

Streetcar officials said with construction nearing its end, people will soon start seeing less construction and more street.

__

