Midwest Adaptive Sports hits water at Smithville Lake

SMITHVILLE LAKE, Mo. — A group of volunteers from Midwest Adaptive Sports provided new levels of access on the water to those with disabilities.

This is the 28th season Midwest Adaptive Sports had their day on the lake.

Waterskiing, kayaking, fishing — it was all on Friday’s agenda at the Smithville Lake.

For the first time, they’ve opened it up to teenagers under 16-years-old.

“When I watch videos of it, it looks really cool and looks really fun, so I was eager to try it out,” Mac Summerfield said.

For 13-year-old Summerfield, if fear’s a word, he doesn’t know it.

“Nope, no fear, he’ll do anything,” said Megan Summerfield, Mac's mother.

For the first time, Mac Summerfield felt the pull from a speed boat.

“Omg this is awesome,” he said.

Mac Summerfield's dwarfism effects his limbs and reach, but his glide on Smithville Lake was with ease.

“I was thinking this was life,” he said. “My friends, they don’t know what they are missing out on, and if they do, it’s unfortunate.”

According to his mother, it doesn't impact his drive to try new things.

“He just wants to try everything,” Megan Summerfield said. “He wants to experience everything just like anybody else and he’s ready to do everything he can.”

That’s why at only 13-years-old, Mac Summerfield is on the swim team, wheelchair basketball, robotics and now kayaking. He’s getting ready for seventh grade at Platte Purchase Middle School.

“I’m just really excited for him,” Megan Summerfield said. “This is an awesome experience that he gets to do and he’s having the time of his life.”

Forty-five other people with various spinal cord injuries, limb loss and other disabilities had their chance for a first at water sports, with multiple boats and jet skis by their side.

“It gives them more reason to do things and more motivation for school and gives them opportunities to do fun sports they love,” Megan Summerfield said.

Each of them took off from the dock, hitting the water with specialized equipment, and a team of trained volunteers beside them.

It was a day to try something new and tomorrow, hopefully empower people to do something they may have thought was impossible.

“It might affect my limbs, but it never impacts my spirits as me, because I still like to be independent and stuff,” he said.

—