Midwestern animal shelters team up to rescue 34 dogs in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Midwestern animal shelters teamed up to rescue 34 dogs — that will eventually be put up for adoption — from a breeding mill in northern Missouri this week.

Wayside Waifs, from Kansas City, Missouri, and Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL), from Des Moines, traveled to the breeding operation for the "voluntary surrender" of American Eskimos, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers, per a press release.

Because the 34 dogs vary in age, each will need age-appropriate vaccinations and spray/neuter surgeries. Some will require eye and dental surgeries before they can be adopted, according to Wayside Waifs.

Wayside Waifs Wayside Waifs and ARL dog rescue mission in northern Missouri.

“We are happy to collaborate with others like ARL to help more animals," Wayside Waifs president Kathryn Mahoney said Thursday in a press release. "Wayside Waifs' behavior teams are uniquely qualified to help in situations like this where the dogs will likely need extra support to really come out of their shells and thrive."

Nationally, dog shelters are overwhelmed, and Wayside Waifs and ARL are no exceptions. Both Wayside Waifs and ARL are reducing their adoption fees for the dogs already housed at their shelters in an effort to make room for the newly rescued dogs.

The Humane Society of the United States (“HSUS”) defines puppy mills as dog-breeding operations that put profit above the welfare of dogs.

—